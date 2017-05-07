His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Why did Trump just tweet about Rexnord?
President Trump tweeted about a company that last year announced it would close a plant in Indianapolis and shift its operations to Mexico.
In October, Rexnord Corp., which makes industrial bearings at an Indianapolis factory, notified the United Steelworkers Union Local 1999 that it had “tentatively decided” to move its operations there to an existing company facility in Monterrey, Mexico, according to a notice from the company posted on the union’s website.
The move was to "allow Rexnord to operate in a more cost-effective manner, while continuing to produce high-quality products in a competitive environment at the right price to our customers,” the notice said.
Union President Chuck Jones said at the time that 300 workers would lose their jobs when the factory operating since the 1950s closed its doors.
Trump took aim at Rexnord's decision in a tweet in December.
Still, the company began the two-month process of closing its Indianapolis factory in late March.
It wasn't immediately clear exactly what prompted the president's most recent tweet about Rexnord, but it was posted a short time after the company's move to Mexico was featured in a segment on "NBC Nightly News."