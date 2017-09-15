Trump thanks 11-year-old boy who mowed White House lawn

President Trump tweeted thanks to an 11-year-old boy from Falls Church, Va., who got the lawn-mowing gig of a lifetime Friday when Trump put him to work in the Rose Garden.

Frank Giaccio, who goes by the initials FX, was so focused on doing his job that he didn't even notice when Trump emerged from the White House to check out his work.

When the boy finally paused, the president called him the "future of the country right here" and asked what he wants to be when he grows up. "A Navy SEAL!" Trump exclaimed. "Well, he'll make it."

The White House said that FX had written to Trump to say he admires the president's business acumen and runs his own neighborhood lawn-care business.

According to a letter that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to reporters, the boy wrote that it would be his "honor to mow the White House lawn." He also enclosed a menu of his services, which include weed-whacking.

"It's probably the biggest day of my life so far," FX said on Friday.

He added that his day was "jam-packed" with media interviews, watering plants, mowing the lawn and visiting the Oval Office with his dad. "It was a lot bigger than I thought," he said.

FX said he normally charges $8 per lawn but decided to mow the White House lawn free of charge.