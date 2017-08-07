His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
In latest tweetstorm, Trump attacks the media and says his base is 'far bigger & stronger than ever'
President Trump insisted that his support is stronger than ever, despite a report that some Republicans are weighing a 2020 presidential run without him.
The New York Times published an article Saturday that detailed efforts by some Republicans looking ahead to 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump appeared to respond Monday, specifically criticizing the "failing @nytimes" in a flurry of early morning tweets.
After six months of infighting, investigations and legislative failures, Trump is trying to combat new signs of weakness in his Republican base and re-energize his staunchest supporters.
White House officials have been urging the president to refocus on immigration and other issues that resonate with the conservatives, evangelicals and working-class whites who propelled him to the Oval Office.
The president has ramped up his media-bashing via tweet, long a successful tactic for Trump, and staged rallies hoping to marshal his base to his defense.
He tweeted Monday that his base is "far bigger & stronger than ever before," insisting that his support "will never change!"
But polling doesn't support Trump's claim. A recent Quinnipiac University survey showed the president's approval dipping into negative territory among whites without college degrees — a key group of supporters for the president.
The percentage of Republicans who strongly approve of his performance also fell, with just over half of Republicans saying they strongly approved of Trump. That's down from the two-thirds of Republicans who strongly approved of the president's performance in June.
Just one-third of all Americans approved of his job performance, a new low in the poll.
The president's struggles already have prompted public speculation about his political future.
The White House pushed back angrily Sunday against the New York Times report about Republicans preparing for 2020, which described Pence as laying the groundwork in case Trump does not run. Pence called the report "disgraceful."
Trump, who was at his New Jersey golf club for a "working vacation," continued to tweet about the New York Times through Monday afternoon.
The chatter about Trump's political positioning has been fueled by his unsuccessful attempt to shepherd healthcare legislation through Congress, the drip-drip of revelations about his associates' ties to Russia and the churn of turnover and turmoil at the White House.
The president's advisors have tried to drown out the bad news by focusing on his agenda. That includes his endorsement last week of legislation that would dramatically reduce legal immigration to the United States but is unlikely to ever become law.