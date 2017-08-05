Trump defends trip to Bedminster: 'This is not a vacation'

President Trump defended his decision to head to his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J., for a 17-day "working vacation."

Burdened with West Wing conflict, a stalled legislative agenda and a pile of investigations, Trump departed Washington on Friday afternoon. He was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both senior advisors, as well as the aide charged with resetting his chaotic administration— new chief of staff John F. Kelly.

A White House official said Trump's plans for Bedminster included meetings with aides and lawmakers.

The White House did not answer questions about whether Trump was golfing on a day that started out overcast, but grew sunny in the afternoon.

Before he took office, Trump was a frequent critic of President Obama's vacation and golf habits.

So far, Trump has spent 13 of 28 weekends in office away from the White House, mostly at his properties in Palm Beach, Fla., or in Bedminster, according to an Associated Press count. The figures include a weekend of official travel overseas and Father's Day weekend at Camp David, the government-owned presidential retreat in Maryland.

Trump also frequently plays golf at his properties, though the White House typically will not acknowledge that he plays.

In addition to a break from Washington, the vacation may also have a practical purpose. Everyone working in the White House West Wing had to relocate so the government could replace a 27-year-old heating and cooling system.