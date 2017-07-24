His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump intensifies criticism of 'beleaguered' Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions
|Associated Press
President Trump took a new swipe at Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Monday, referring to him in a tweet as "beleaguered" and wondering why Sessions isn't digging into Hillary Clinton's alleged contacts with Russia.
Fuming about the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and questions as to whether his campaign colluded with foreign officials, Trump again focused his ire on Sessions, who was once one of the president's closest allies.
Trump's tweet came just hours before his son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, traveled to Capitol Hill to be interviewed about his meetings with Russians.
During an event at the White House, Trump ignored a shouted question about whether Sessions should resign.
Last week, in an interview with the New York Times, Trump criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe, saying he should never have taken the job as attorney general. Sessions recused himself from the investigation earlier this year after it was revealed that he had met with a top Russian diplomat last year.
The attorney general said that he planned to stay in the post.
Trump has seethed about Sessions' decision for months, viewing it as disloyal — arguably the most grievous offense in the president's mind — and resenting that the attorney general did not give the White House a proper heads-up before making the announcement that he would recuse himself.
The men have not spoken since the publication of the Times interview, according to Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.