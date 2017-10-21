His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump tweets that Senate budget approval 'is a really big deal'
President Trump lamented what he characterized as inadequate media coverage of Senate Republicans' approval late Thursday of a 2018 budget, which would increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years to allow for Trump’s proposed tax cuts.
Passage of the GOP’s budget blueprint is a largely symbolic exercise, but it sets the stage for smoother passage of Trump’s upcoming tax cuts. It will include special instructions that allow for passage of a tax plan by a simple majority, without threat of a Senate filibuster to block it.
In a tweet early Saturday, Trump assured the public that the budget "is a really big deal, especially in terms of what will be the biggest tax cut in U.S. history."
Trump's claim relating to the size of his proposed tax cut is not accurate. His tax plan is, at most, fifth-largest in its estimated cost, says Marc Goldwein of the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. It could end up being even lower on the ladder historically.
The estimated cost of the tax plan has dropped by half or more since the spring, when only the general contours were known. In an analysis in April, Goldwein's group found that the $5.5-trillion plan that was then expected would have been the third-largest since 1940 as a share of gross domestic product, behind Ronald Reagan's package in 1981 and tax cuts enacted in 1945 to phase out revenue generated for World War II.
But, citing estimated costs of $1.5 trillion to $2.5 trillion for Trump's plan now, Goldwein said several other historically significant tax cuts also would surpass Trump's: from 2013 and 1964.
—This post contains reporting from staff writer Lisa Mascaro and the Associated Press