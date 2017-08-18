Trump heads to Camp David for meeting on military strategy

President Trump huddled with his top national security aides in the seclusion of Camp David on Friday, trying to formulate a winning Afghanistan strategy after 16 frustrating years of war.

Trump met at the presidential retreat with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, top intelligence agency officials and other top military and diplomatic aides.

The officials and Trump weighed options for breaking a prolonged stalemate in the fight against a Taliban insurgency. There was no immediate word from the White House on whether Trump settled on a single course of action or asked for more deliberations. Afterward, the president returned to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

The meeting participants did not include Stephen K. Bannon, the Trump strategist who has clashed with other members of the national security team over how to proceed in Afghanistan. His resignation was announced at midday.

By retreating to the seclusion of Camp David in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains, Trump was taking an opportunity to regroup after a politically bruising week of criticism of his response to the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va.