Trump's Monday morning tweet appeared to reference comments from Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) published in a Washington Post report on Democrats' attempt to recover from their election loss by launching a new progressive-leaning economic agenda .

President Trump continued to vent his frustration at ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, tweeting a familiar suggestion that Democrats have rallied behind election meddling allegations in order to de-legitimize Trump's surprise win and explain away the loss of their nominee, Hillary Clinton.

Schumer did not suggest in the Post interview that he doubted the assessment of the FBI and multiple U.S. intelligence agencies, which agree that Russia meddled in the election with the aim of manipulating the results in Trump's favor.

Schumer did appear to implicitly criticize past comments by Clinton in which she attributed her loss to the alleged Russian interference — and former FBI Director James B. Comey's handling of the bureau's inquiry into whether Clinton had mishandled classified emails — but largely refused to cast blame on her campaign.

“When you lose to somebody who has 40% popularity, you don’t blame other things — Comey, Russia — you blame yourself,” Schumer told the Post. “So what did we do wrong?"

Schumer also referred to a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll in which 37% of respondents said that the Democratic Party "currently stands for something," while 52% said that it "just stands against Trump."

"People didn’t know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump," Schumer said. "And still believe that.”

In a separate tweet sent minutes earlier, Trump revisited one of his signature campaign slogans.