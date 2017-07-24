His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump continues to suggest Russia investigation is politically motivated
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump continued to vent his frustration at ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, tweeting a familiar suggestion that Democrats have rallied behind election meddling allegations in order to de-legitimize Trump's surprise win and explain away the loss of their nominee, Hillary Clinton.
Trump's Monday morning tweet appeared to reference comments from Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) published in a Washington Post report on Democrats' attempt to recover from their election loss by launching a new progressive-leaning economic agenda.
Schumer did not suggest in the Post interview that he doubted the assessment of the FBI and multiple U.S. intelligence agencies, which agree that Russia meddled in the election with the aim of manipulating the results in Trump's favor.
Schumer did appear to implicitly criticize past comments by Clinton in which she attributed her loss to the alleged Russian interference — and former FBI Director James B. Comey's handling of the bureau's inquiry into whether Clinton had mishandled classified emails — but largely refused to cast blame on her campaign.
“When you lose to somebody who has 40% popularity, you don’t blame other things — Comey, Russia — you blame yourself,” Schumer told the Post. “So what did we do wrong?"
Schumer also referred to a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll in which 37% of respondents said that the Democratic Party "currently stands for something," while 52% said that it "just stands against Trump."
"People didn’t know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump," Schumer said. "And still believe that.”
In a separate tweet sent minutes earlier, Trump revisited one of his signature campaign slogans.
As a candidate, Trump pledged to "drain the swamp" as a means of promising that his administration would oust special interests from government in Washington.
Six months into his presidency, he wrote, "it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!"
It wasn't immediately clear exactly what the president was referencing.
His tweet came shortly after his son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, released a statement describing four meetings he had with Russians during the presidential campaign. Kushner had initially omitted mention of those meetings on government security clearance forms.
Kushner met later Monday morning with investigators and members of the Senate Intelligence Committee to answer questions related to the panel's investigation into Russian election meddling and possible coordination with members of Trump's campaign team.