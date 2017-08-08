Trump continues to bash the media in tweets

President Trump appeared to put his own spin on the headline of a report that appeared on a conservative website in the first of two Tuesday morning tweets taking aim at the news media.

The Daily Caller published a report Saturday with the headline, "Emails Show WaPo, NYT Reporters Were Reluctant To Cover Clinton And Lynch Meeting."

It refers to a 2016 meeting on the tarmac of an Arizona airport between former President Clinton and then-Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch.

The Daily Caller post was based on email exchanges obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the American Center for Law and Justice. The conservative nonprofit is led by Jay Sekulow, who is also a defense lawyer for Trump.

The meeting between Clinton and Lynch sparked criticism because it took place while Clinton's wife, Hillary, was under federal investigation over her handling of emails during her time as secretary of State.

But as the Washington Post noted in response to Trump's tweet, both it and the New York Times published front-page articles about the encounter.

Trump followed with a second tweet urging supporters not to trust the "fake news" media.