His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump continues to bash the media in tweets
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump appeared to put his own spin on the headline of a report that appeared on a conservative website in the first of two Tuesday morning tweets taking aim at the news media.
The Daily Caller published a report Saturday with the headline, "Emails Show WaPo, NYT Reporters Were Reluctant To Cover Clinton And Lynch Meeting."
It refers to a 2016 meeting on the tarmac of an Arizona airport between former President Clinton and then-Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch.
The Daily Caller post was based on email exchanges obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the American Center for Law and Justice. The conservative nonprofit is led by Jay Sekulow, who is also a defense lawyer for Trump.
The meeting between Clinton and Lynch sparked criticism because it took place while Clinton's wife, Hillary, was under federal investigation over her handling of emails during her time as secretary of State.
But as the Washington Post noted in response to Trump's tweet, both it and the New York Times published front-page articles about the encounter.
Trump followed with a second tweet urging supporters not to trust the "fake news" media.
The president has been hitting hard on themes popular with conservatives as he seeks to strengthen his support among white working-class voters.
In tweets in recent days, he has persistently attacked the media, decried "leaks," and taken aim at old rivals like Hillary Clinton and Sen. Richard Blumenthal. At the same time, Trump has touted positive economic statistics, efforts to combat gang violence and terrorism, and his frequent appearances at campaign-style rallies.
The Trump administration has been so far unsuccessful in pushing through much of the president's agenda, as illustrated most recently by the failure in the Senate of legislation to repeal the nation's healthcare law.
But Trump has asserted repeatedly that progress has, in fact, been made. The gains have been obscured, he contends, by the "fake news" media's focus on what Trump sees as negative topics of coverage, like the widening investigation into Russian interference in last year's presidential election and possible coordination with members of his campaign team.