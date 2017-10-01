His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump champions effort to prioritize computer science education
|Associated Press
President Trump on Monday directed his education secretary to prioritize science and technology education and spend at least $200 million annually on competitive grants so schools can broaden access to computer science education in particular.
Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior White House advisor on workforce issues, told reporters during a telephone briefing earlier Monday that it is vital that students, especially girls and racial minorities, learn how to write computer code and study computer science.
On Friday, the president shared a video that featured some of his daughter's comments about the initiative.
"Today represents a giant leap forward as we think about aligning the skills that are taught in the classroom with the skills that are in demand in the modern economy," Ivanka Trump said Monday in the Oval Office before the president signed a directive instructing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to act.
Money for the grants has been appropriated by Congress, officials said. Trump's order asks DeVos to prioritize high-quality STEM -- science, technology, engineering and math -- education, along with computer science education, under an existing grant program that schools and districts have access to.
Ivanka Trump said she would visit Detroit on Tuesday with private-sector officials as they announce pledges in support of computer science education.