The day before, North Korea had launched its second intercontinental ballistic missile in less than a month , according to Pentagon officials.

President Trump aired his frustration with China in a string of tweets Saturday.

China is North Korea's most important ally and trading partner, and Trump has suggested the country could play a key role in pressuring Pyongyang to end its nuclear program.

He's also signaled impatience at times with China's unwillingness to pull back on economic ties with its neighbor.

Earlier this month, after North Korea successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, Trump tweeted that the country's trade with China had grown almost 40% in the first quarter. "So much for China working with us," he wrote, "But we had to give it a try!"

But he appeared to soften his tone days later after a sit-down with China's President Xi Jinping, which Trump described in a tweet as "an excellent meeting on trade & North Korea."

Trump's most recent comment came the day after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on both China and Russia to do more to curb the growing threat posed by North Korea's missiles.

In a statement, Tillerson called Russia and China "the principal economic enablers of North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development program" and said the two countries bear "unique and special responsibility for this growing threat to regional and global stability."

-- This post contains reporting from Barbara Demick, the Associated Press and Alex Wigglesworth