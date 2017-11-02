His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump calls for criminal probe after Donna Brazile claims Clinton campaign took 'control' of DNC
Former interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile claims in her new book that, before she took over the DNC in the summer of 2016, leaders within the party showed considerable favoritism toward Hillary Clinton during the primary election.
President Trump responded Thursday evening with a pair of tweets in which he accused the DNC of rigging the process "to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders," Clinton's challenger for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Without offering evidence, Trump alleged that Clinton and the DNC had violating campaign finance and money laundering laws. He suggested that a criminal investigation should be opened into the matter, writing, "where is our Justice Department?"
From the start, Brazile writes, the scale was tipped in favor of former secretary of State Clinton — and against Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.). It centers on a fundraising agreement that Clinton’s campaign signed with the DNC that essentially kept the committee afloat and allowed her aides to control the party.
“The funding arrangement with HFA [Hillary for America presidential campaign committee] and the victory fund agreement was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical,” Brazile writes in an excerpt of the book published by Politico. “If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead.”
Brazile writes that shortly after becoming chair, she called Sanders to explain how Clinton had exerted a “control of the party long before she became its nominee.”
–This post contains reporting from staff writers Kurtis Lee and Alex Wigglesworth