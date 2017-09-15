His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump demands apology from ESPN
|Associated Press
President Trump called on ESPN to apologize days after one of the sports network's anchors called him a "white supremacist" and "bigot."
ESPN said Thursday it had accepted the apology of its SportsCenter host Jemele Hill for her tweets about Trump on Monday. Hill said that she was sorry for causing her employer trouble.
ESPN has repeatedly said that Hill's comments don't reflect the view of the network.
But that apparently hasn't satisfied Trump.
The president also took a shot at falling ESPN subscriber numbers in his tweet, writing: "ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers."
The network didn't immediately issue a response to the president's comments on Friday.