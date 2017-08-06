Trump complains that 'fake news' refuses to report his accomplishments

President Trump accused the news media of refusing to report on his successes Sunday in a tweet.

Trump listed as accomplishments the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee, high stock indexes and a low jobless rate, and U.S. gains in the fights against terrorism and street gangs.

The president tweeted from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where he headed Friday for a 17-day visit he's described as a "working vacation."

Members of Congress also left Washington on Friday for their August break, having failed to pass legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Republican lawmakers and the president blame each other for the failure over six months to make progress on the healthcare law overhaul and other promises made to conservative voters in one election after the other.

Trump also has appeared increasingly frustrated by the volume of media coverage devoted to the special counsel investigation into whether his campaign cooperated with Russian interference in the 2016 election. That has only intensified in recent days amid reports that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has convened a grand jury to examine the allegations.

As the investigation marches forward, Trump has attempted to refocus attention on positive economic statistics and the enduring support of his base, as illustrated by the reception he receives at the campaign-style rallies he regularly attends.

– This post contains reporting from Lisa Mascaro, Brian Bennett, Noah Bierman and Alex Wigglesworth