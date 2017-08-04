His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump visits FEMA for briefing on hurricane season
|Associated Press
Gearing up for the heart of hurricane season, President Trump said Friday that states can count on his administration to dispense U.S. emergency funds efficiently.
"We are very strong with respect to FEMA," Trump said at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he and members of his Cabinet received a briefing on the summer's hurricane season, which began June 1. "FEMA is something I've been very much involved in already."
The president spoke a few hours before embarking on his own summer vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.
During his stop at FEMA headquarters, Trump got a tour of the command center, the hub where the agency coordinates its response during emergencies. Video maps line the walls to help officials monitor storms, weather and more.
Federal officials predicted in May that the United States could this year face 11 to 17 named storms, including five to nine hurricanes.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast predicted two to four "major" hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.