His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump live-tweets 'Fox & Friends' just before news of Manafort indictment breaks
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump is known to be a fan of Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends."
He appeared to be watching early Monday, amid mounting reports that a grand jury had approved an indictment in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in last year's election.
Less than an hour before news broke that former Trump campaign manager Robert Manafort Jr. and his top deputy Richard W. Gates III were the targets of the indictment, Trump tweeted about a segment that had just aired on the show.
The report sought to link former President Obama with a controversial dossier that alleged a compromised relationship between Trump and Russia.
Obama's re-election campaign committee, the segment noted, made payments last year to law firm Perkins Coie.
That's the same law firm that reportedly brokered funding on behalf of Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee for some of the research that resulted in the dossier's compilation.
Perkins Coie has represented many political clients, including the nonprofit advocacy group that grew out of Obama's campaign committee after his reelection.
"Fox & Friends" offered no evidence to suggest that any payments from the Obama campaign to the law firm were tied to the compilation of the dossier.
Still, Tom Fitton, president of conservative group Judicial Watch, appeared on the episode as a commentator and suggested that Obama had in some way "used" the dossier to "spy on" Trump's presidential campaign.
Fitton also implicated Mueller in what he described as a "deep state" conspiracy against Trump.
"Are we in the midst of a major criminal investigation against the president of the United States as a result of this dodgy dossier, which was a political hit job?" Fitton mused.
"Fox & Friends" resumed coverage of the topic several minutes later in a segment featuring former Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo.
Caputo also suggested that the dossier was connected to the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia, which ultimately resulted in Mueller's probe. He admitted he had no evidence to support the claim.
The president complimented Caputo in a tweet sent shortly after the segment aired:
News of the indictments broke minutes later.
While many cable news shows devoted the remainder of their morning episodes to covering the development, "Fox & Friends" spent less than 20 minutes on the topic, according to an analysis by liberal watchdog Media Matters for America.