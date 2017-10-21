Trump keeps condolence call fight alive with another tweet aimed at Rep. Frederica Wilson

Unwilling to put the tussling behind him, President Trump on Saturday jabbed back at the Democratic lawmaker who has slammed him for his words of condolence to a military widow, calling Rep. Frederica Wilson "wacky" and contending she is "killing" her party.

Trump's broadside came a day after the White House defended Chief of Staff John F. Kelly after he mischaracterized Wilson's remarks at a 2015 FBI building dedication and called her an "empty barrel" making noise. A Trump spokeswoman said it was "inappropriate" to question Kelly in light of his stature as a retired four-star general.

The fight between Trump and the Miami-area Democrat began Tuesday, when Wilson said Trump told the pregnant widow of a service member killed in Niger that her 25-year-old husband "knew what he signed up for." Wilson was riding with the family of family of Sgt. La David Johnson to meet the body and heard the call on speakerphone.

Wilson later told reporters that Johnson's family had taken Trump's comments as an insult. Trump shot back that Wilson had "totally fabricated" the account, but the soldier's widow and aunt confirmed it as true.

In the days that followed, both Trump and Kelly publicly attacked the congresswoman, with Trump tweeting that Wilson's recounting of the call was "a total lie" and Kelly incorrectly accusing Wilson of bragging about her role in securing funding for the FBI office that was dedicated in 2015. In return, Wilson told the New York Times that the White House "is full of white supremacists."

The administration has attempted to insist that it's long past time to end the political squabbling over Trump's compassion for America's war dead, but Trump added to the volley of insults with his tweet Saturday morning.

The president also appeared to validate a supporter's suggestion Saturday that the news media is engaged in a conspiracy to place undue focus on the spat with Wilson as a means of diverting attention from other issues.

After the supporter tweeted that the media has covered the dustup to provide "a distraction" from Trump's achievements "and the massive Russian uranium bribery scandal facing team Obama and Hillary Clinton," Trump replied: