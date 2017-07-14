Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, July 14

President Trump acknowledges well-wishers as he arrives at the 72nd U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His push for Republican senators to pass revised healthcare legislation
  • Lavish praise of his visit to Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron
  • An expression of solidarity with France on the anniversary of last year's terrorist attack in Nice
  • His plans to attend the U.S. Women's Open at his New Jersey golf club both Friday and Saturday

Trump did not tweet about:

