His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, July 14
President Trump tweeted about:
- His push for Republican senators to pass revised healthcare legislation
- Lavish praise of his visit to Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron
- An expression of solidarity with France on the anniversary of last year's terrorist attack in Nice
- His plans to attend the U.S. Women's Open at his New Jersey golf club both Friday and Saturday
Trump did not tweet about:
- The Justice Department's announcement it would appeal to the Supreme Court to undo a Hawaii federal judge's decision vastly expanding the number of people exempt from the government's ban on travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries and all refugees
- His phone call Friday with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, which reportedly concerned the ongoing crisis in Qatar
- A bill bolstering sanctions on Russia that has stalled in Congress amid partisan finger-pointing, as top Democratic senators warned administration officials ahead of bilateral talks next week not to give back Russian diplomatic compounds that were seized amid revelations of interference in the 2016 presidential election
- The revelation that Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer aimed at obtaining derogatory information about Hillary Clinton in June 2016 had another, previously undisclosed participant: a former Soviet military counterintelligence officer