His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says he deserves most of the credit for winning the election
Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump suggested that he deserves the majority of the credit for winning the 2016 election.
Trump tweeted Saturday that he'd read reports about "all of the 'geniuses' who were so instrumental" in his surprise Nov. 8 win.
"Problem is, most don't exist," he wrote, adding the hashtag "Fake News."
It wasn't immediately clear exactly what Trump was referencing.
Conservative blog Newsmax, which was founded by Trump associate Christopher Ruddy, reported that Trump was responding to the publication of a book called "Devil's Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Storming of the Presidency."
The book was released last week and quickly climbed to the top spot on the New York Times bestseller list. It largely credits Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, with helping to pave the way for Trump's win.
With Trump's recent ouster of Reince Priebus as chief of staff, some have speculated that Bannon, who reportedly heads a rival, anti-establishment faction within the White House, could come to occupy a position of even more influence.
The book's author, Bloomberg Businessweek senior national correspondent Joshua Green, coyly responded to the president with a tweet of his own.