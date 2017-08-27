His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
In between tweets on Harvey, Trump takes aim at Democratic senator
Tropical Storm Harvey continued to drench southeastern Texas on Sunday, unleashing one of the worst disasters in the state's history.
As Houston was hit with catastrophic flooding, President Trump repeatedly tweeted praise for rescue workers and others trying to help those who were stranded by high waters.
The White House said Sunday that Trump would travel to Texas on Tuesday – although the president said earlier that his travel would be planned so as not to disrupt rescue efforts.
The updated travel plan was announced by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Trump returned to the White House by helicopter from Camp David in Maryland with his wife, Melania, and son Barron.
The president also raised some eyebrows, though, with Twitter commentary on Sunday that had little to do with the disaster.
One took aim at Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), predicting Republican gains in the state and calling attention to his own margin of victory in the state in last year's election.
In another tweet, Trump promoted a book by Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a conservative Trump supporter known for his provocative social media presence.
Yet a third tweet castigated Mexico as crime-infested and renewed Trump’s vow that Mexico would pay for his border wall. The Mexican government has said it will not.
Trump then returned his attention to the storm and its potentially historic impact on Texas, appearing to marvel at the unprecedented nature of the rain and flooding.
– This post contains reporting from Laura King and the Associated Press