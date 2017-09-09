Trump on Twitter warns of Hurricane Irma's 'enormous destructive power'

President Trump urged any U.S. residents still in Hurricane Irma's path Saturday to "just get out of its way" and not worry about possessions, as he monitored the powerful storm's advance on Florida from the secluded Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. Irma was expected to strike the Florida Keys at daybreak Sunday.

Trump called Irma "a storm of enormous destructive power" and asked "everyone in the storm's path to heed ALL instructions." "Property is replaceable but lives are not and safety has to come first," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting at the Maryland retreat, where he was spending the weekend with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. "Don't worry about it. Just get out of its way." Trump shared a brief video of his remarks on Twitter:

Irma hammered Cuba on Saturday with punishing winds and rain before setting its sights on Florida, where massive evacuations were being carried out. Trump said that the United States is grieving for those who were killed by Irma even before the hurricane reached the U.S. mainland. The storm left more than 20 people dead in the Caribbean. He said his administration is monitoring the situation "around the clock" and is in "constant communication" with governors and other officials from the affected areas. "We've never seen anything like this," Trump said, pledging — as he did after Hurricane Harvey — that recovery and rebuilding would happen quickly.