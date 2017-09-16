His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts strong economy: 'Will be getting even better!'
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump expressed optimism Saturday afternoon in a tweet, writing that "a great deal of good things" are happening, and that the U.S. stock market and jobs are "at all time highs."
Trump's tweet came the day after the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 2,500 for the first time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose Thursday to its third record-high close in a row.
As far as jobs numbers, the Labor Department said last week that the number of job openings posted by U.S. employers in July reached 6.2 million, the highest since the department began tracking the data in 2000.
But the 189,000 net new jobs that employers reported adding in July represented a slowdown from June's payroll increase of 210,000, according to the Labor Department. The downward trend continued through August, which saw 156,000 net new jobs, the Labor Department said.
Overall, the U.S. unemployment rate is at 4.4%, according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
While that number is the lowest since May 2007 (aside from May and July of this year, when the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%), it is not at an all-time low.