Retired Gen. John Kelly, head of the Department of Homeland Security, will replace Preibus, Trump said.

President Trump announced on Twitter that he has replaced Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff after weeks of turmoil in the West Wing.

Priebus had been feuding with Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's incoming communications director, who in recent days implied that Priebus was responsible for some of the leaks from within the White House.

Behind the scenes, the tension between Scaramucci and Priebus was widely known for months, as Scaramucci came to believe Priebus sabotaged his early attempts to join the Trump administration. Priebus, in turn, was miffed as Scaramucci recently edged aside Sean Spicer, his closest ally in the White House, as press secretary.

But on Thursday, the infighting was out in the open, live on television.

In a morning telephone call broadcast on CNN, Scaramucci blamed Priebus for leaking Scaramucci's personal financial disclosure forms — forms that are publicly available — and suggested that Trump encouraged his attack on Priebus in a phone conversation the two men had just had before Scaramucci dialed in to CNN.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders then declined to come to Priebus' defense and say whether Trump had full confidence in his chief of staff.

Later Thursday, New Yorker magazine writer Ryan Lizza reported that Scaramucci, in a profanity-laden phone call to him Wednesday night, referred to Priebus as a “paranoid schizophrenic” who had blocked him from the White House for six months.

Infuriated that someone had told Lizza about a dinner that night at the White House, Scaramucci demanded to know the reporter's source and said he would "eliminate everyone in the comms team and we’ll start over,” unless Lizza told him.

The president on Friday thanked Priebus for his service.