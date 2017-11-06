His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump weighs in on Saudi purge in tweets
President Trump weighed in Monday on the reported arrests of dozens of Saudi princes, current and former government officials and business leaders.
In a pair of tweets, Trump appeared to side with King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is reportedly overseeing the newly formed anti-corruption committee that ordered the dramatic purge.
It is unclear whether the arrests in Saudi Arabia were part of an anti-corruption investigation or a move by King Salman to consolidate power around his own family, or both. Among the princes and current and former ministers arrested was Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the Middle East's richest people, with large investments in numerous U.S. and global companies.
Trump repeatedly has expressed his admiration for the powerful Saudi monarch and promised to support Saudi Arabia's moves against Iran in the region.
His tweets Monday afternoon were his first comments on the reported arrests, which were announced late Saturday by the state-run Saudi Press Agency and the Saudi-owned news network Al Arabiya.
Trump spoke to the king Saturday from Air Force One while en route to Asia for a five-nation tour, but the White House's statement on the call said nothing about the intrigue in Riyadh. Later, when Trump spoke briefly to reporters on the plane, he said only that he'd urged the king to list the Saudi national oil company, Aramco, on an American stock exchange.
–This post contains reporting from staff writers Brian Bennett and Alex Wigglesworth