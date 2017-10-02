His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump extends 'warmest condolences and sympathies' in wake of Las Vegas shooting
|Noah Bierman
President Trump called for prayer and unity in the face of "an act of pure evil" in a somber address from the White House Monday, hours after a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert killed dozens of people.
The shooter “brutally murdered more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more. It was an act of pure evil," he said.
In a tweet, the president extended his "warmest condolences and sympathies" to the victims and their families.
Trump said he would travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The comments came after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, with more than 50 dead, and one of the biggest tests for Trump during a period of national concern and grief.
During such tragedies, which have visited every modern presidency, Americans typically expect a period of unity as the president seeks to provide comfort.
Trump, reading from a teleprompter in the Diplomatic Reception Room, appeared downcast as he read. He said many Americans would be feeling anger and conceded that "the answers do not come easily." But he urged resiliency.
“Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence,” he said. “It is our love that defines us today and always will forever.”