His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump praises Lou Dobbs for saying his presidency 'may be the most accomplished in modern American history'
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump praised Lou Dobbs in a tweet Friday night after the Fox Business Network host said that Trump's "may be the most accomplished presidency in modern American history."
Dobbs made the comment on his show Friday night while teasing a segment on Trump's accomplishments, according to a video posted online by Mediaite.
In the segment that ensued, Dobbs applauded Trump for refusing to recertify the Iran nuclear deal, announcing an end to federal subsidies to health insurers, nominating a new Department of Homeland Security secretary and releasing a list of hard-line immigration demands as trade-offs for legislation to protect the so-called Dreamers, roughly 700,000 young people now facing possible deportation.