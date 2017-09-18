His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump continues 'bromance' with France's Macron
|Associated Press
President Trump met Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Trump tweeted after the meeting that it was "a great honor" to spend time with Macron, with whom Trump is known to share a close connection.
After reminiscing during the meeting about how much he enjoyed watching France's military parade while in Paris on Bastille Day, Trump also said that he is considering having an armed forces parade in Washington on the Fourth of July to showcase the nation's military might.
Trump said he has discussed the parade idea with his chief of staff, John F. Kelly, a retired Marine general.
In typical Trump fashion, the president said he wants the parade to be bigger and better than the one he saw in France.
Trump and Macron spoke about other international issues, including terrorism and security, during their meeting.
Brian Hook of the State Department, who sat in on the meeting, said the president shared his concerns about Iran with Macron, and that the leaders discussed working together to address Iran's missile and nuclear program and destabilizing activities.
The leaders also spoke about the need to prevent Iran from establishing any deep roots or organizing in Syria, Hook said.