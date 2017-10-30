His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump tweets that crimes alleged in Manafort indictment took place before he joined the campaign. That's not true
President Trump moved quickly Monday to distance himself and the White House from the indictment of his former campaign chairman and a top deputy on charges of conspiracy and money laundering.
Paul Manafort and Richard W. Gates III were charged by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is investigating interactions between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
In a tweet a short time after the news became public, the president tried to shift the focus elsewhere, asking why Hillary Clinton and the Democrats aren't the focus of the probe.
Trump claimed that the indictment against Manafort deals with activities "years ago," before Trump was running for president. Actually, some of the criminal behavior alleged in the charges is as recent as the early days of his presidency.
Manafort and Gates are charged with criminal activities that go back to 2006 but extend to February of this year. The charges do not refer to Manafort's activities with the campaign but rather accuse him of laundering money and conspiratorial acts before, during and after he had that job.
The indictment is the first to emerge from the broad investigation by Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. It does not go to the heart of that matter.
But separately, it was revealed Monday that an advisor to Trump's campaign pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian professor who has close ties to the Russian government.
George Papadopoulos had told the FBI that his interactions with the professor, who promised "dirt" on Trump's presidential rival, Clinton, took place before he joined the campaign. In fact, Papadopoulos was already a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign when he met the professor in mid-March 2016 and interacted with him after that, according to court documents unsealed Monday.
That was the first criminal count that cites interactions between someone in the Trump campaign and Russian intermediaries.