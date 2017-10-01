His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts tax plan in speech to manufacturers
President Trump tweeted his thanks after giving a speech to the National Assn. of Manufacturers on Friday in Washington.
In his remarks, Trump repeated his assertion that the Republican tax plan benefited the middle class more than the wealthy.
“By eliminating the tax breaks and special-interest loopholes that primarily benefit the wealthy, our framework ensures that the benefits of tax reform go to the middle class, not the highest earners,” he said.
That came as an analysis released Friday by a nonpartisan think tank found that the tax plan would give the biggest benefit to the super-rich in coming years — and slightly raise upper earners’ taxes while reducing them for everyone else.
The sweeping tax changes, which include slashing the corporate rate and lowering the top individual rate, also would increase the federal budget deficit by $2.4 trillion over the first decade and $3.2 trillion over the next one, according to the group’s analysis.
The findings by the Tax Policy Center contradict assertions by the White House and congressional Republicans that the plan unveiled last week would not benefit the wealthy — including Trump himself.
