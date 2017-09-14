Trump tweets that poor cellphone reception delayed him from offering condolences to Mexico after earthquake

Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon that he had spoken to Peña Nieto "to give condolences on terrible earthquake. Unable to reach for 3 days b/c of his cell phone reception at site."

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday that he had "a good talk" with Peña Nieto. "That whole earthquake is terrible," he said. "We paid our respects."

Trump also explained his delay in reaching his Mexican counterpart, saying that Peña Nieto had had no cell reception because he was in the mountains.

At least 95 people died in Sept. 7's magnitude 8.1 earthquake, according to Mexico's Foreign Ministry, most of them in the southern states of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

While authorities scrambled to dig victims from rubble and provide shelter to the homeless on the southwestern coast, a Category 1 hurricane struck Mexico’s Gulf Coast on Saturday, killing at least two people.

Trump did not immediately offer condolences to Mexico after either disaster, as is common when tragedies befall U.S. allies, even as multiple American mayors and governors offered their sympathies and help. Nor did Trump offer U.S. aid to Mexico.

Trump’s silence as the earthquake death toll climbed was seen by many as another sign of the president's cool attitude toward Mexico.