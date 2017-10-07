His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump promotes Mike Huckabee's new TV show
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump promoted former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's new television talk show, which was slated to debut Saturday night with an episode featuring a pre-recorded interview with Trump.
During the interview, Trump vented his frustration with the Senate's inability to reform the nation's healthcare law, according to a preview of the episode obtained by the Christian Post.
Trump and Huckabee also discussed First Lady Melania Trump, with Huckabee referring to her as one of Trump's "greatest assets."
Huckabee previously hosted a talk show on the Fox News Channel but pulled the plug in January 2015 as he prepared to seek the Republican presidential nomination.
Huckabee ended his presidential campaign the following February and threw his support behind Trump. His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, currently serves as White House press secretary.