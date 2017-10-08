His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump tweets that he asked Pence to leave NFL game if players knelt
President Trump tweeted that he was "proud" of Vice President Mike Pence for leaving the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem Sunday.
The president also wrote in the tweet that he had asked Pence to leave if any players knelt in protest.
That led some to point out that the White House appeared to have anticipated Pence's early departure from the game.
Pence flew so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony. But the former Indiana governor didn't stick around long.
He tweeted:
The White House also issued a statement from Pence, in which he said that Americans should rally around the flag.
Pence is a noted sports fan and it was the second major event he's attended in his home state since taking office in January. He also attended May's Indianapolis 500, a family tradition.
Pence flew in on Saturday after a statue of Manning was unveiled. The vice president spent most of Saturday in Las Vegas honoring victims of last week's mass shooting.
He was scheduled to travel next to California for a three-day fundraising trip slated to kick off Sunday evening with a private reception in Los Angeles.
Some observers noted the apparent expense of the travel.