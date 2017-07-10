Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, July 10

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions during a press briefing at the White House on Monday, July 10, 2017. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions during a press briefing at the White House on Monday, July 10, 2017. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • A renewal of his feud with former FBI Director James Comey, which followed a "Fox & Friends" segment recapping a report from the Hill that stated some of Comey's memos documenting his conversations with Trump contained classified information
  • His call for Congress to pass healthcare legislation before recessing for the monthlong August break
  • His defense of his daughter briefly taking his seat Saturday during a Group of 20 meeting
  • A shot at the news media and Chelsea Clinton

The president also retweeted:

  • A tweet from actor James Woods taking aim at former President Obama and the "Democrat cabal"
  • A tweet from "Fox & Friends" containing a video clip in which political commentator Carrie Sheffield defended Trump's use of social media, arguing that he uses it to bypass the "mainstream" media that has failed in its duty to represent the public
  • A tweet from Fox News' Sean Hannity in which he appeared to revive old attack lines against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch
  • A tweet from "Fox & Friends" containing a video clip in which the head of the Sergeants Benevolent Assn. criticized New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio for traveling to the G-20 summit in Germany rather than attending a vigil for an NYPD officer who was gunned down last week

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
74°