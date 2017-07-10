His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, July 10
President Trump tweeted about:
- A renewal of his feud with former FBI Director James Comey, which followed a "Fox & Friends" segment recapping a report from the Hill that stated some of Comey's memos documenting his conversations with Trump contained classified information
- His call for Congress to pass healthcare legislation before recessing for the monthlong August break
- His defense of his daughter briefly taking his seat Saturday during a Group of 20 meeting
- A shot at the news media and Chelsea Clinton
The president also retweeted:
- A tweet from actor James Woods taking aim at former President Obama and the "Democrat cabal"
- A tweet from "Fox & Friends" containing a video clip in which political commentator Carrie Sheffield defended Trump's use of social media, arguing that he uses it to bypass the "mainstream" media that has failed in its duty to represent the public
- A tweet from Fox News' Sean Hannity in which he appeared to revive old attack lines against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch
- A tweet from "Fox & Friends" containing a video clip in which the head of the Sergeants Benevolent Assn. criticized New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio for traveling to the G-20 summit in Germany rather than attending a vigil for an NYPD officer who was gunned down last week
Trump did not tweet about:
- A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union challenging his presidential commission on voter fraud, which prompted its vice chair to tell states to hold off on sending data requested by the commission, pending a judge's ruling
- His administration's planned announcement that it is scrapping the government's decade-long plan to close the FBI's deteriorating headquarters in downtown Washington and replace it with a new building in the Maryland or Virginia suburbs
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's launch of an invigorated mission in Kuwait to defuse a crisis between Qatar and its Persian Gulf neighbors that has so far defied U.S. diplomatic efforts and threatened the region’s delicate stability
- His deputy press secretary's assertion that Trump's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin did include discussion of sanctions applied by the Obama administration in response to election meddling, appearing to contradict a tweet from Trump a day earlier that read, "Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin."
- A New York Times report that his son, Donald Trump Jr., was told before meeting with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer he believed would turn over information damaging to Hillary Clinton that the promised material was part of a Russian government effort to help his father win the presidency