President Trump touted his administration's progress in removing from the United States "MS-13 gang members and gang members in general."

Trump's tweet came two days after his administration strengthened its crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities, announcing a new policy that says local governments will lose some federal grants if they do not give advance notice when illegal immigrants are about to be released from custody and give immigration agents access to local jails.

“This is what the American people should be able to expect from their cities and states, and these long overdue requirements will help us take down MS-13 and other violent transnational gangs, and make our country safer," Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said in a statement announcing the new policy.

Sessions has been subjected to harshly critical tweets from Trump for three days. The president has called him “weak” and said he wasn’t aggressive enough in going after leakers. Trump also criticized Sessions last week in a New York Times interview.

But Sessions has seemed to redouble his attempts this week to win back the president’s favor.

In addition to announcing the crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities, Sessions traveled to El Salvador Thursday to highlight arrests of MS-13 gang members. Both are favorite topics for the president.

The Justice Department also plans to address leaks next week.