His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
In a return to familiar topics, Trump threatens to terminate NAFTA and insists Mexico will pay for border wall
|Associated Press
President Trump is accusing Canada and Mexico of being "very difficult" at the negotiating table over the North American Free Trade Agreement, and threatening anew to terminate the deal.
Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that NAFTA is the "worst trade deal ever made."
The president said at a rally last week in Phoenix that he would "end up probably terminating" NAFTA "at some point."
The United States, Mexico and Canada began formal negotiations earlier this month to rework the 23-year-old trade pact that Trump blames for the loss of hundreds of thousands of U.S. factory jobs.
Trump also took to Twitter to press the need for his promised southern border wall, tweeting that Mexico will pay for it "through reimbursement/other." Mexico has repeatedly said there's no chance of that happening.
Mexico's Foreign Relations Ministry responded to Trump's comments Sunday by reiterating that Mexico will never pay for a border wall, and that it will not renegotiate NAFTA via social media or the press.
In a statement, the ministry also emphasized that the violence generated by drug trafficking is a shared problem between Mexico and the U.S., which creates the demand for drugs.
The second round of the NAFTA renegotiation is scheduled to begin Friday in Mexico City.