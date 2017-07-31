His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Rejecting reports of White House 'chaos,' Trump highlights stock market
|Associated Press
Hoping to turn the page on a tumultuous opening chapter to his presidency, President Trump insisted that there was "no chaos" in his White House on Monday as he swore in retired Marine Gen. John F. Kelly as his second chief of staff.
Not long after, Anthony Scaramucci, who shocked many with his profane outburst last week against then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, was out as White House communications director.
Trump on Friday ousted Priebus as chief of staff and turned to Kelly, who he hopes will bring military discipline to an administration weighed down by a stalled legislative agenda, infighting among West Wing aides and a stack of investigations.
As the president looked for a reset, he pushed back against criticism of his administration with this tweet:
In fact, economic growth averaged 2% in the first half of this year, a pace Trump railed against as a candidate and promised to lift to 3%. The stock market first hit a record under President Obama and has kept growing. The unemployment rate, too, started to decline on Obama's watch. And wage gains have been weak.
Kelly's start follows a wild week, marked by the profane tirade by Scaramucci, the president's continued criticism of his attorney general and the failed effort by Senate Republicans to overhaul the nation's healthcare law.
In addition to the strains in the West Wing and with Congress, Kelly starts his new job as tensions escalate with North Korea.
Another diplomatic fissure opened Sunday when Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States would have to cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia by several hundred under new sanctions from Moscow. In a television interview, Putin indicated the cutback was retaliation for new sanctions in a bill passed by Congress and sent to Trump.