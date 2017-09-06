His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump incorrectly claims that U.S. is 'highest taxed nation in the world' in tweet promoting reform
|Associated Press
President Trump headed Wednesday to North Dakota, where he was slated to deliver a speech on tax reform.
Before departing Washington, Trump tweeted about the need for such reform, complaining that the United States is "the highest taxed nation in the world" and promising to change that.
Trump has complained before about the U.S. tax burden, but it is actually one of the lowest among the 32 developed and large emerging-market economies tracked by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Taxes made up 26.4% of the total U.S. economy in 2015, according to the OECD. That's far below Denmark's tax burden of 46.6%, Britain's 32.5% or Germany's 36.9%. Just four OECD countries had a lower tax bite than the U.S.: South Korea, Ireland, Chile and Mexico.
Asked Wednesday about the tweet, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said: "The president is probably referring to the fact that in the developed world we have the highest corporate tax rate."
The U.S. does have one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world, but because of tax breaks, many companies don't pay the full rate.