His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump on North Korea: 'Only one thing will work!'
President Trump appeared to hint at the possibility of U.S. military action against North Korea on Saturday in tweets.
Trump wrote that presidential administrations have been attempting to negotiate with the isolated nation "for 25 years" but have failed despite "massive amounts of money paid."
"Sorry, but only one thing will work!" Trump concluded.
The president's comments marked the latest escalation in the heated rhetoric between the United States and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has launched dozens of missiles in pursuit of the technical ability to strike the continental U.S. with a nuclear-tipped warhead.
Trump has been locked in an increasingly personal war of words with Kim, whom Trump has taken to calling "Rocket Man" in tweets and speeches.
Last month, Kim issued a rare public statement referring to Trump as a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” and warning that the U.S. will “face results beyond his expectation.”
Trump's most recent tweets on the topic came two days after he made some cryptic but seemingly ominous remarks at a White House dinner with military leaders and their spouses.
“Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” Trump told reporters who were ushered into a room to photograph Thursday night's gathering.
“What’s the storm?” a reporter asked. “On Iran? On ISIS? On what?”
“We have the world’s great military people,” Trump said, again offering what amounted to a tease. “Thank you all for coming.”
The president also addressed rising tensions with North Korea last week on Twitter, writing that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was "wasting his time" by trying to negotiate with Kim — an extraordinary public undercutting of the top American diplomat.
Tillerson had told reporters that the U.S. has opened direct “lines of communication” with North Korea over its aggressive nuclear program.
A day later, Trump tweeted in response: "Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!"
–This post contains reporting from staff writers Noah Bierman, Jonathan Kaiman and Alex Wigglesworth