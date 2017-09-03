President Trump on Sunday called North Korea a “rogue nation” and a threat to the United States, hours after Pyongyang announced it had detonated a thermonuclear device, its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date. The nuclear test was a vivid show of defiance against Trump, who warned last month he’d bring “fire and fury” against North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

In tweets responding to the North Korean move, Trump seemed to put the onus on China to rein in the government of Kim Jong Un. Beijing is by far North Korea’s largest trading partner, but China has so far rebuffed the notion that responsibility to slow or halt North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs should fall on it.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that he was preparing a stiffer package of sanctions and hoped to enlist North Korea’s neighbors in the effort. He specifically cited China. But asked on "Fox News Sunday" whether the weekend test moved the region closer to military conflict, Mnuchin would not rule it out. “The president has made it clear this isn’t the time for just talk, it is the time for action,” he said. Everything President Trump has tweeted about North Korea>> Kim’s latest move presents one of the greatest challenges yet to the Trump administration, which has issued muddled messages about its policy toward the isolated country. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the U.S. is open to negotiations with North Korea, while Trump last week said “talking is not the answer.” Trump, in a tweet early Sunday morning, suggested he still felt that way. He also chastised U.S. ally South Korea, warning against “appeasement” of the Pyongyang government.

The escalating North Korea tensions come as Trump is weighing pulling out from a free-trade pact with South Korea. The White House said Saturday that “discussions are ongoing” about the trade agreement. The trade tensions with South Korea are nothing new. In a June meeting at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump said he would renegotiate a trade pact that was a legacy of the era of Presidents George W. Bush and Obama. But as recently as last week, Trump and Moon vowed to press ahead with diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea. Trump also gave "conceptual approval" to a massive arms sale to Seoul.