His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump tweets that U.S. policy on North Korea isn't working
|Associated Press
President Trump tweeted Monday that U.S. policy on North Korea has been unsuccessful, and that America has given "billions of dollars" and received nothing in return.
Trump's recent tweets on North Korea have prompted questions about whether the president is leaning toward military action.
On Saturday, Trump wrote that U.S. "negotiators" were made to look like fools and that "only one thing will work" when it comes to dealing with the isolated nation.
One prominent Republican senator, Bob Corker of Tennessee, told the New York Times that he is concerned that Trump could set the United States "on the path to World War III."
Trump also lashed out at Corker in tweets sent Sunday, prompting the respected senator to fire back by tweeting that the White House had become an “adult day care center.”