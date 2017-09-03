His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump tweets that U.S. might end trade with countries doing business with North Korea
President Trump and his national security advisors planned to meet Sunday to discuss options after North Korea's weekend test of what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a morning statement that the president was monitoring the situation “closely.”
Trump later suggested in a tweet that he would consider blocking trade with countries doing business with Pyongyang — a threat principally aimed at China, which is North Korea's chief trading partner.
North Korea has for decades posed a danger to its neighbors Japan and South Korea — in the event of a military conflict, its conventional weapons could kill thousands in Tokyo and Seoul. Yet it has been diplomatically and economically close to China since the 1950s. China accounts for 90% of North Korea’s trade volume; its leaders fear that instability in Pyongyang could precipitate a refugee crisis along the two countries’ shared border.
Still, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s repeated nuclear and missile tests have clearly worn Beijing's patience.
The United Nations Security Council recently voted unanimously to impose stricter sanctions on North Korea, and China complied by barring imports of coal and other key commodities.
– This post contains reporting from staff writers Cathleen Decker, Jonathan Kaiman and Jessica Meyers