Trump insists that GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare 'is not dead!'
|Associated Press
President Trump tweeted Saturday that the Republicans effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is not dead.
A dramatically slimmed-down repeal bill failed early Friday in the Senate when three Republicans joined all Democrats and independents in voting against the measure.
In his tweet, Trump urged lawmakers to demand another vote before passing any other legislation.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said after the bill was defeated that he would move on to other legislative business in the upcoming week.
Repeal-and-replace has been a guiding star for Republicans ever since President Obama signed the healthcare law in 2010.
That goal, which Trump turned into a top campaign promise, remains out of reach, even with Republicans controlling both the White House and Congress. The issue has dominated the opening months of Trump's presidency.
