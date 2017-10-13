His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump thanks Pakistan after release of American family
The United States and Pakistan are hailing the release of a Taliban-held U.S.-Canadian family as a cautious sign of improved ties for a deeply troubled relationship that has endured years of rancor.
President Trump said Friday that the freeing of Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, and their three children after five years of captivity showed Pakistan's new respect for America.
Trump also praised Pakistan in a tweet Friday night, thanking the country for its "cooperation on many fronts."
Still, for the goodwill to last, Pakistan will need to convince a skeptical Washington that it has cut ties to militants who are destabilizing neighboring Afghanistan.
U.S. officials have long accused Pakistan of turning a blind eye or even assisting the Afghan Taliban and the allied Haqqani network, which held the family.
Just last week, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a congressional hearing that it was clear to him that Pakistan's intelligence service had connections to militant groups.
Tom Bossert, Trump's Homeland Security advisor, appeared to reflect those concerns as he discussed the captives' release.
"We thank the Pakistani government and recognize this was a positive step," he said Friday. "One action, though, does not constitute a reversal of a trend of unfortunate behaviors. However, we're hopeful that it portends that trend."