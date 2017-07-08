His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump vows to team up with Poland's president to fight 'fake news'
|Alex Wigglesworth
Polish President Andrzej Duda took to Twitter to refute reports that his wife rebuffed President Trump when he attempted to shake her hand while visiting Warsaw on Thursday.
On Saturday, Trump replied, vowing to team up with Duda to fight the "fake news."
The controversy took place after a video clip was circulated on Twitter that showed Trump greeting Duda and Duda's wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, after delivering a speech at Warsaw's Krasinski Square.
The video clip appeared to show Kornhauser-Duda ignore Trump's outstretched hand and reach past him to greet First Lady Melania Trump instead.
One tweet linking to the video was retweeted more than 36,000 times. The clip went viral, and several news outlets characterized the interaction as a snub.
But a longer, unedited video shows that after Kornhauser-Duda greeted the first lady, she immediately turned back to President Trump and shook his hand.
Trump and Duda both have a history of clashing with the news media.
Trump regularly issues tweets decrying "fake news" and once called the media "the enemy of the American people." Most recently, he tweeted a doctored video that showed him body-slamming a stand-in for CNN.
Under Duda, Poland's right-wing government has been accused of cracking down on the press and other democratic institutions. Last January, he signed a controversial law giving the government more control over state media.
The two leaders' adversarial relationship with reporters was also evident at a joint news conference they held Thursday.
Before his foreign audience, Trump repeated his attacks on “fake news,” and CNN and NBC in particular, turning to a smirking Duda at one point to ask jokingly, “Do you have that problem?”
