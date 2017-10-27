His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump praises politicians and performers in tweets
In between slamming Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer as "wacky & totally unhinged" and accusing presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of colluding with Russia, President Trump doled out a slew of wide-ranging accolades via Twitter on Friday.
Trump first congratulated the GOP for House Republicans' passage of a budget, a necessary step for a tax overhaul. He specifically named House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).
In a separate tweet, Trump singled out for praise Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.), who chairs the House Budget Committee.
Trump has made a rewrite of the nation's tax code his top legislative priority, and the tax bill is the top item on the GOP agenda. It would be Trump's first major win in Congress — and, Republicans hope, a much-needed boost for the party's political fortunes in next year's midterm election.
Also on Friday, Trump responded with gratitude to a tweet from Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
Scott had thanked Trump for pledging to speed up repairs to an aging dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee.
The president also bid good luck to Joy Villa, a singer who appeared Friday morning on "Fox & Friends" and announced that she is considering running for Congress as a Republican.
Villa attended the Grammy Awards in February wearing a red, white and blue bedazzled "Make America Great Again" dress with Trump's name emblazoned on the back.
The president later turned his attention to a different musical performer, tweeting birthday wishes to "God Bless the USA" singer Lee Greenwood.
Trump initially tagged the wrong Twitter account, directing his message to a Lee Greenwood who describes himself as a New York lawyer with Washington, D.C. roots.
Trump later sent a corrected tweet, as well as a second message containing a video of Greenwood performing "God Bless the USA" during Trump's inauguration festivities in January.