Trump defends hurricane response in Puerto Rico
|Ruben Vives, Melissa Etehad and W.J. Hennigan
The Trump administration faced more backlash Friday over the unfolding Hurricane Maria humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, despite the president and other officials indicating the federal government was fully engaged in providing relief.
President Trump defended his administration's response in a series of tweets.
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz was among the most vocal critics of the federal government’s response, saying acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke’s reference a day earlier to relief efforts as a good news story was inappropriate. The situation was about life and death, Cruz said.
Island residents have gone without water, food, power and gas and faced other dire conditions since Hurricane Maria made landfall more than a week ago.
Cruz said people on the island were devastated and that she was frustrated by bureaucracy getting in the way of relief. She said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had requested a memo with a list of needs.
“I’m mad as hell because my people's lives are at stake . . . . We are dying here,” Cruz said, nearly tearing up during a news conference. “If we don’t get the food and the water into people's hands, what we are going to see is something close to a genocide.”
Cruz said when Trump visits Tuesday, as planned, he should not only get an aerial view of the situation but actually see municipalities.