Trump warns of 'repercussions' if Republicans fail to pass healthcare legislation

President Trump sought to turn up the pressure on Republican lawmakers Sunday, tweeting that if they fail to pass legislation to roll back his predecessor's healthcare law, "the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!"

It wasn't immediately clear whether Trump was referring to political repercussions for lawmakers or those that would be felt by Americans seeking health coverage absent the passage of legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

The president has said in the past that Republicans should let Obamacare "fail" if they can't reach an agreement to repeal it. He raised the suggestion last week when the latest GOP-backed effort to advance healthcare legislation collapsed in the Senate.

But Trump then appeared to reverse course, telling Republican senators that they should stay in town through August to work on the legislation and implying that at least one vocal critic of the effort could lose his Senate seat.

Senate Republicans plan to hold another vote on healthcare this week, but lawmakers still don’t know exactly what legislation they will consider or how it could affect health coverage for tens of millions of Americans.

Trump also complained about the news media, singling out for criticism the New York Times and the Washington Post and suggesting that the papers' coverage has been biased against him.