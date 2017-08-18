His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump returns to Bedminster after Camp David meeting
|Associated Press
President Trump returned to his New Jersey golf club Friday evening after huddling with his top national security aides at Camp David for a meeting on military strategy.
The president announced his return by tweeting a slideshow of photos from the meeting, which Vice President Mike Pence cut short a trip to South America to attend.
Afterward, the White House said that Trump was "studying and considering his options" for a new approach to Afghanistan and the broader south Asia region.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a brief statement saying that Trump had been briefed extensively on a new strategy to "protect America's interests" in the region. She did not specifically mention Afghanistan.
"The president is studying and considering his options and will make an announcement to the American people, to our allies and partners, and to the world at the appropriate time," she said.