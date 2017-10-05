A day after the duo's sometimes difficult relationship burst into public view , the president joined his top diplomat in disputing a report that Tillerson had considered abandoning Trump's Cabinet earlier this year. Tillerson "never threatened to resign," Trump tweeted, labeling NBC News' account as "fake news."

The Trump administration sought Thursday to move past the brouhaha over Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's reported insult of his boss, making clear that President Trump alone sets the nation's agenda that his advisors must execute.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO previously rejected the claim on Wednesday.

At the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attempted to address broader concerns about an administration that has been beset by high-profile departures — already including a chief of staff, national security advisor, chief strategist and Cabinet secretary — and persistent infighting that now seems to be pitting Tillerson against Trump's U.N. envoy Nikki Haley and other top officials.

The NBC story, recounted by others, also claimed that Tillerson called the president a "moron" after a contentious July meeting of top national security officials at the Pentagon.

At the time, the Associated Press and others reported the strains between Tillerson and several of Trump's closest confidants, such as strategist Steve Bannon and controversial counterterrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka. Those tensions had subsided somewhat after Bannon and Gorka's dismissals this summer.

Asked about the "moron" claim, Sanders echoed the sentiments of Tillerson in declaring it a "petty, ridiculous accusation." While Tillerson didn't deny he made such a statement in his uncomfortable address at the State Department on Wednesday, he later had a spokeswoman deny that he ever used such language.

Sanders took umbrage at the arguments of some of Tillerson's defenders, including the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, that Trump has undermined his secretary of State through his often provocative tweets that have interfered directly with ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"The premise of that question is absolutely ridiculous," she said. "The president can't undercut his own Cabinet. The president is the leader of the Cabinet. He sets the tone. He sets the agenda."

Sanders also insisted Thursday that Trump is an "incredible advocate" for the 1st Amendment.

Then she defended his threat to investigate news organizations with a complaint that Trump had not received enough positive news coverage.