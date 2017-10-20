His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump promotes book after its author defends him on talk show
President Trump promoted a book written by Robert Jeffress, an evangelical megachurch pastor and Fox News contributor who was also a strong Trump backer during the 2016 presidential campaign.
In a tweet sent Friday, Trump praised "A Place Called Heaven: 10 Surprising Truths About Your Eternal Home," and called Jeffress "a wonderful man."
Trump's tweet came less than an hour after Jeffress appeared on Fox Business Network's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" to discuss criticism of Trump leveled by Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.).
Wilson touched off a weeklong back-and-forth with White House officials when she described as insensitive Trump's phone call to the widow of a slain soldier. The president reportedly told the widow that the soldier "knew what he signed up for" when he joined the Army.
In his interview with Dobbs, Jeffress defended Trump's message as "absolutely appropriate."
"It is the height of hypocrisy for this wacko rhinestone cowboy congresswoman to accuse the president of insensitivity when, in fact, she's the one who is exploiting the widow's pain for her own partisan gain," Jeffress said of Wilson.
Wilson has been described as a friend of the widow's family, and both the widow and the soldier's aunt have confirmed the congresswoman's account of the phone call.
Jeffress also suggested during the interview that he would meet with Trump during the president's visit to Dallas this coming Wednesday.
Trump is slated to travel to Dallas for a fundraiser on Oct. 25, but the exact location has not been disclosed.
Friday night was not the first time Jeffress has appeared in the president's Twitter feed.
In July, Trump tweeted a flier promoting his appearance at a "Celebrate Freedom" concert and rally in Washington. Jeffress, who also spoke at the event, received second billing. His megachurch, First Baptist Dallas, was one of the event sponsors.